Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

