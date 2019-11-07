Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$11.48 ($8.14) and last traded at A$11.40 ($8.09), 410,508 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 478,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$11.38 ($8.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is A$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider John Prendiville sold 64,469 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.15 ($7.91), for a total transaction of A$718,829.35 ($509,808.05).

Smartgroup Company Profile (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

