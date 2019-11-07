Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,342. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 319,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 157,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.