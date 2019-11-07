Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEDG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. 4,564,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 14,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,208,255.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,516,476.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,203 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,997. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.