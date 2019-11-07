Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 2,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

SNGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 142.37% and a negative net margin of 173.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

