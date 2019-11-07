South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. South Jersey Industries updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 957,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,143. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.