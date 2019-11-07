South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.67 EPS.

SJI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 957,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,143. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.