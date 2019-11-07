SP Asset Management Sells 848 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE PG traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.62. 8,903,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,763. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

