Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.15 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.79.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spark Power Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

