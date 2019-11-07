SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $64.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

