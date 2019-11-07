SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.53

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 33207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

