Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $38,656.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $38,656.00 and $22,434.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00669811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

