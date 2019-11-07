Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Spok alerts:

SPOK stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Spok has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

In other Spok news, CFO Michael W. Wallace bought 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Spok by 33.3% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Spok during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the second quarter worth about $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spok by 124.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.