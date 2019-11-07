Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Square updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,881,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 3.38. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

