SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $121,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $311.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

