SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,181. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.20 and a 200-day moving average of $283.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

