SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $72,516.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,213.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $181,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,416 shares of company stock worth $49,960,950 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

