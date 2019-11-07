Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

NYSE:SXI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

