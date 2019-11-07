Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $160.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

In other news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

