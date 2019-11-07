Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

