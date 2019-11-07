Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Groupon (OTCMKTS:GRPN) Head to Head Contrast

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starco Brands and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Groupon $2.64 billion 0.63 -$11.07 million $0.09 32.44

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39% Groupon 0.32% 14.29% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 2 2 0 2.20

Groupon has a consensus target price of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails and push notifications; affiliate channels; social and display advertising; and offline marketing. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.