State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 87,100 Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 87,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In related news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $6,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,512,860.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,233. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 61,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,354. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 376.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

