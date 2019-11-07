State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

