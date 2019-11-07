State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 36.3% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 348.6% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 311.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 4,725.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 15,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

