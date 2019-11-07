State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 4,571 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 167,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 467,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,972. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

