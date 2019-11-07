State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 80,226 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,226 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $4,139,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $600,488.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

