State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Position Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $2,942,020. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

