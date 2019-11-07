Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Trading Up 0.9%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.23 ($0.87) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.82), approximately 875,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.14 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.39.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th.

About Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY)

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

