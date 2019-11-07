STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.