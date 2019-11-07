Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

