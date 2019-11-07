Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

