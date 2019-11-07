Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,402,000 after acquiring an additional 541,277 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,960,000 after acquiring an additional 242,962 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,347,000 after buying an additional 110,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,144,000 after buying an additional 106,832 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,612. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $651.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

