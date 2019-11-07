Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETY. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 5,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,386. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

