Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,286 Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

MMD stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 2,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

