Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 524.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 74.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,717,000 after acquiring an additional 559,338 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 92,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,368. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.