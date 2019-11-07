SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.78

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $286.78 and traded as high as $289.50. SThree shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 51,455 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on STHR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SThree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

The company has a market cap of $382.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.78.

In related news, insider Mark Dorman purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,703 ($15,292.04). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,611.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

