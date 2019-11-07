Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Board

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $324.49 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.