Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Axon Enterprise Put Options (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,299% compared to the average volume of 143 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $103,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

