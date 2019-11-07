Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,620 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,130% compared to the average volume of 174 call options.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $169,020.00. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,727 shares of company stock worth $2,609,271. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.