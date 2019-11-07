Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,236 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,297% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 100,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren E. Hart bought 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

