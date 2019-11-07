StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 68,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,305. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 103.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,806,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after buying an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,364,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,763,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,648,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

