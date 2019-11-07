Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,688,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,552,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 714,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 162,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,755. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

