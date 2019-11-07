Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,792 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. 5,890,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

