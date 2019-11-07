Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 3,767,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $85.30.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

