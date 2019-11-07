Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,686,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 776,038 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

