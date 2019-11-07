Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.86. 920,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $166.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

