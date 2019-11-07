Stratis Price Tops $0.32 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and $1.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003512 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Binance, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005529 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,554,796 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Crex24, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptomate and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

