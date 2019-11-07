Strs Ohio Buys 900 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth $12,108,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of POL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

