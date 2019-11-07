Strs Ohio Has $150,000 Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South State were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,511,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 25.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 204,920 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of South State by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South State by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,590,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

