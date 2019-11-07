Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,075,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,352.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,375 shares of company stock worth $6,481,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

